Meridian: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) decreased 1.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 323.08% over the past year to $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $42,168,000 higher by 110.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $31,040,000.

Outlook

Meridian hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Meridian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.96

Company's 52-week low was at $12.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.23%

Company Profile

Meridian Corp is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank providing personal, business lending and deposit services. It operates in three business segments including Bank, Wealth and Mortgage. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking. Mortgage division consists of mortgage consultant's guide. It mortgage portfolio includes commercial mortgage, home equity, residential mortgage, construction, commercial, industrial, and consumer loans.