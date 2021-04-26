Recap: Universal Health Services Q1 Earnings

Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 41.04% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.27.

Revenue of $3,013,000,000 up by 6.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,960,000,000.

Outlook

Universal Health Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $150.59

52-week low: $86.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.32%

Company Description

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.