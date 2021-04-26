Recap: Canadian National Railway Q1 Earnings

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.59% year over year to $0.97, which missed the estimate of $1.00.

Revenue of $2,783,000,000 up by 5.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,880,000,000.

Outlook

Canadian National Railway hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cn.ca%2F&eventid=3081138&sessionid=1&key=3BED1B2491241CFE3380DF089AE7341B®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $119.61

Company's 52-week low was at $76.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.03%

Company Profile

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.