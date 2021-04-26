Albany Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.54% over the past year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $222,362,000 decreased by 5.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $214,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Albany Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Albany Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $89.80

Company's 52-week low was at $45.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.93%

Company Description

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has a global operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.