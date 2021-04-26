 Skip to main content

TrueBlue: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) moved higher by 8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2600.00% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $458,706,000 declined by 7.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $450,270,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TrueBlue hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.trueblue.com%2F&eventid=3081533&sessionid=1&key=82C75FA845879CDF7D59763623D0F7D3&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.55

52-week low: $12.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.14%

Company Description

TrueBlue Inc is a provider of staffing and workforce management solutions. The company's reportable segments include PeopleReady offers industrial staffing services. PeopleManagement offers contingent and productivity-based on-site industrial staffing services and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider services. It generates maximum revenue from the PeopleReady segment.

 

