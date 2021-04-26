Luxfer Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $85,200,000 decreased by 17.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $83,270,000.

Guidance

Luxfer Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $1.05-$1.25 To $1.10-$1.30

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.16

Company's 52-week low was at $11.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.72%

Company Description

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Its high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation and general industrial applications. It focuses primarily on product lines related to magnesium alloys, zirconium chemicals and carbon composites. Its product areas, include magnesium aerospace alloys, photo-engraving plates, zirconium chemicals for automotive catalytic converters and high-pressure composite cylinders for breathing applications and a wide variety of other uses. Its segments are Elektron and Gas Cylinders.