 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper Increases Position In AMD Ahead Of Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper Increases Position In AMD Ahead Of Earnings

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper said the company recently increased its position by 75% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Related Link: Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity

AMD has been taking market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) for the last few years, Tepper said.

The company has better innovation, performance and a better price point, he noted, adding it has a two- to three-year competitive lead on Intel.

AMD has lagged the semiconductor index by almost 25% in 2021, he said. 

Earnings: The company is set to report earnings on Tuesday.

Consensus analyst estimates are calling for earnings-per-share of $0.44 and revenue of $3.18-billion. 

See Also: Nvidia, AMD And Qualcomm Are Popping Off Monday

Price Action: AMD is down 7.07% year-to-date.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 3.20% at $85.41. 

(Photo courtesy of Advanced Micro Devices)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

AMD And Amazon Gain As The QQQ Soared Today. Here's Why.
Nvidia, AMD And Qualcomm Are Popping Off Monday
AMD's Stock Looks To Be Anticipating An Earnings Beat
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity
Advanced Micro Devices's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Intel Mark Tepper semiconductors Strategic Wealth PartnersEarnings Long Ideas News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com