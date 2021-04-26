Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper Increases Position In AMD Ahead Of Earnings

Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper said the company recently increased its position by 75% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

Related Link: Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices's Unusual Options Activity

AMD has been taking market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) for the last few years, Tepper said.

The company has better innovation, performance and a better price point, he noted, adding it has a two- to three-year competitive lead on Intel.

AMD has lagged the semiconductor index by almost 25% in 2021, he said.

Earnings: The company is set to report earnings on Tuesday.

Consensus analyst estimates are calling for earnings-per-share of $0.44 and revenue of $3.18-billion.

See Also: Nvidia, AMD And Qualcomm Are Popping Off Monday

Price Action: AMD is down 7.07% year-to-date.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 3.20% at $85.41.

(Photo courtesy of Advanced Micro Devices)