Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper Increases Position In AMD Ahead Of Earnings
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper said the company recently increased its position by 75% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."
AMD has been taking market share from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) for the last few years, Tepper said.
The company has better innovation, performance and a better price point, he noted, adding it has a two- to three-year competitive lead on Intel.
AMD has lagged the semiconductor index by almost 25% in 2021, he said.
Earnings: The company is set to report earnings on Tuesday.
Consensus analyst estimates are calling for earnings-per-share of $0.44 and revenue of $3.18-billion.
Price Action: AMD is down 7.07% year-to-date.
At last check Monday, the stock was up 3.20% at $85.41.
