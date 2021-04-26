 Skip to main content

Microsoft's Stock Hangs Out Near All-Time Highs As Earnings Await

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) made a new all-time high on Monday in anticipation of an earnings beat.

Wall Street analysts see Microsoft reporting earnings of $1.78 per share, up from $1.40 in the first quarter of 2020. The Street estimates Microsoft will report revenue of $41.03 billion versus $35.02 billion in sales reported for the same period last year.

Although a stock’s reaction to earnings can be unpredictable, technical traders can look to the chart for information on the stock’s possible path.

See Also: Market Structure Edge's Quast Tells Benzinga the Shorts Pre-Told Microsoft's Acquisition of Nuance

The Microsoft Chart: Microsoft’s stock hit $262.44 on Monday but didn’t get immediate follow-through and began to consolidate. Over the past 10 trading days, Microsoft’s stock has created a new support level at $256.78 and has traded in a sideways pattern while waiting for the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) to catch up.

Microsoft’s stock is trading above both the eight-day and 21-day EMAs, with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day EMA which is bullish. The stock is a little extended from the 21-day EMA, however, and is currently trading 3% above it.

See Also: Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Microsoft Trade

On April 8, when Microsoft’s stock continued its bullish break from a bull flag pattern, it left a gap below at the $251 level. With gaps on stocks filling 90% of the time, traders can expect Microsoft’s stock to revisit this area in the future.

Bulls want to see a bullish reaction to Microsoft’s earnings for momentum to push the stock to another new all-time high. If the stock can make a new all-time high on volume, and gain momentum, it will trade in blue skies with little resistance.

Bears want to see a bearish reaction to earnings to push the stock down under the $256 level. If Microsoft’s stock loses that level of support, it will likely fill the gap below and could retreat to $246.13 before finding additional support.

msft_april_26.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

