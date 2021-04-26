Earnings Preview: Mondelez International

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Mondelez International EPS will likely be near $0.69 while revenue will be around $7.01 billion, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Mondelez International reported EPS of $0.69 on revenue of $6.71 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.52% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.62 0.56 0.66 EPS Actual 0.67 0.63 0.63 0.69 Revenue Estimate 7.16 B 6.48 B 5.92 B 6.61 B Revenue Actual 7.30 B 6.67 B 5.91 B 6.71 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International were trading at $59.51 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Mondelez International is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.