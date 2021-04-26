Pacific Mercantile: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 240.00% over the past year to $0.14, which were in line with the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $14,477,000 higher by 15.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $14,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pacific Mercantile hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.45

Company's 52-week low was at $2.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.12%

Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the commercial banking business in Southern California. Its Commercial Banking segment provides small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.