Pacific Mercantile: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 240.00% over the past year to $0.14, which were in line with the estimate of $0.14.
Revenue of $14,477,000 higher by 15.19% year over year, which missed the estimate of $14,650,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Pacific Mercantile hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $9.45
Company's 52-week low was at $2.95
Price action over last quarter: Up 45.12%
Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the commercial banking business in Southern California. Its Commercial Banking segment provides small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News