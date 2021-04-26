 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Karen Firestone Likes Facebook Ahead Of Earnings
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 9:56am   Comments
Share:
Why Karen Firestone Likes Facebook Ahead Of Earnings

GDP growth of 6%-7% will be very positive for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), according to Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management.

The Thesis: Speaking Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Firestone said Facebook and the tech sector, in general, underperformed from September to March while investors turned toward reopening plays. She expects Facebook to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coming advertising boom as consumers spend more money.

Related Link: Could Apple Take A Bite Out Of FB Ad Revenues? Facebook Prepares To Open The Books On Q1

Earnings: Facebook sells for 22-times next year's earnings estimates, Firestone said, adding that she likes the stock at its current price. 

Facebook reported on Jan. 27 fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.88 and revenue of $28.07 billion. The company is set to report first-quarter earnings after the close on April 28. The average EPS estimate for the first quarter is $2.36.

FB Price Action: Facebook was higher by 0.8% to $303.75 at last check Monday. 

Image by Simon from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Facebook, Futu Or Ocugen?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Twitter, Facebook Follow Emergency Order To Suspend Posts Criticizing Indian Government Of Mishandling Pandemic
SVODs Steal Limelight At Oscars As Netflix Gets 7, Facebook Wins First Award
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Moderna, Netflix, Perrigo, XPO Logistics And More
Big Three Crypto Exchanges Handle 77% Of Global Trading Volume, Says New BDC Consulting Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Karen FirestonePreviews Tech Trading Ideas