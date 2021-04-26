 Skip to main content

Recap: Lennox International Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 8:13am   Comments
Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 305.36% over the past year to $2.27, which beat the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $930,500,000 rose by 28.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $790,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Lennox International raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $10.55-$11.15 to $11.40-$12.00.

The company also raised sales growth guidance from 4-8% to 7-11%.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c64tsqkn

Price Action

52-week high: $339.50

Company's 52-week low was at $170.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.49%

Company Profile

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2020, residential HVAC was 65% of sales, commercial HVAC was 22%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 13% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.

 

Earnings News

Thank You

