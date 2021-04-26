 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Point Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.45% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $507,600,000 up by 4.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $502,360,000.

Guidance

Check Point Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Check Point Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://checkpoint.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E2D1RcO8ROy_DOU2O2Jw_w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.26

Company's 52-week low was at $101.27

Price action over last quarter: down 0.89%

Company Description

Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2017, 47% of its revenue was from the Americas, 36% from Europe, and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.

 

Related Articles (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Posts Upbeat Q1 Results
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2021
Earnings Preview for Check Point Software Tech
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com