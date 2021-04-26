Check Point Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.45% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.49.

Revenue of $507,600,000 up by 4.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $502,360,000.

Guidance

Check Point Software hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Check Point Software hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://checkpoint.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_E2D1RcO8ROy_DOU2O2Jw_w

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.26

Company's 52-week low was at $101.27

Price action over last quarter: down 0.89%

Company Description

Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2017, 47% of its revenue was from the Americas, 36% from Europe, and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.