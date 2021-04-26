 Skip to main content

HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 70.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $39,937,000 up by 11.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,840,000.

Outlook

HBT Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $18.44

Company's 52-week low was at $9.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.28%

Company Profile

HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.

 

