HBT Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 70.00% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
Revenue of $39,937,000 up by 11.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $38,840,000.
Outlook
HBT Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $18.44
Company's 52-week low was at $9.79
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.28%
Company Profile
HBT Financial Inc provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. It operates through one reportable segment: community banking.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News