5 Stocks To Watch For April 26, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $788.00 million before the opening bell. Lennox shares fell 0.2% to close at $334.46 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to have earned $0.78 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares rose 0.1% to $730.10 in after-hours trading.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) got a reprieve after the US FDA and the CDC revoked their earlier recommendation to pause the use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The pause regarding the use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should be lifted and the use of it should resume, the FDA said in a statement. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.8% to $166.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.6% to $202.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion before the opening bell. Albertsons shares gained 1.5% to $19.47 in the after-hours trading session.
