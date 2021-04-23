 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Cheers Boston Beer Company And Truly
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Jim Cramer Cheers Boston Beer Company And Truly

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has done a great job taking market share in the hard seltzer category, Jim Cramer said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What Happened: Boston Beer reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that exceeded expectations. The company had earnings-per-share of $5.26, which more than doubled the estimates of $2.60 per share. CEO Dave Burwick attributed much of the company's growth to its Truly brand.

Related Link: Boston Beer Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Truly is growing twice as much as the hard seltzer category and has taken 28% market share, Cramer said. 

There is competition in the space, but "my money is still on Truly and Boston Beer," he added. 

52-Week Range: Boston Beer was trading as low as $394.50 and as high as $1,349.98 over a 52-week period. 

Price Action: Boston Beer was up 1.28% at $1,267.94 at last check Friday. 

(Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Boston Beer Co: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: alcohol Beer beverages hard seltzer Jim CramerEarnings News Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com