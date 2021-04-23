 Skip to main content

Recap: Gentex Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:16am
Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.78% over the past year to $0.46, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $483,725,000 up by 6.60% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $492,550,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,095,000,000 and $2,283,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fp6m9zc8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $37.75

Company's 52-week low was at $22.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.74%

Company Profile

Gentex was founded in 1974 to produce smoke-detection equipment. The company sold its first glare-control interior mirror in 1982 and its first model using electrochromic technology in 1987. Automotive revenue is about 98% of total revenue, and the company is constantly developing new applications for the technology to remain on top. Sales from 2020 totaled about $1.7 billion with 38.2 million mirrors shipped. The company is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

