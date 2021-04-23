Recap: First Hawaiian Q1 Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) moved higher by 3.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.67% over the past year to $0.44, which were in line with the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $173,026,000 decreased by 7.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $181,470,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r23uu2gp

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $30.80

52-week low: $13.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.56%

Company Profile

First Hawaiian Inc is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. It provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real estate lending, indirect auto financing, and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.