Kimberly-Clark: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 15.49% over the past year to $1.80, which missed the estimate of $1.92.

Revenue of $4,743,000,000 declined by 5.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Kimberly-Clark lowered FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $7.75-$8 to $7.30-$7.55. 

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tcjknast

Price Action

52-week high: $160.16

52-week low: $128.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.81%

Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark is a leading manufacturer of personal care (around half of sales) and tissue products (roughly one third of sales). Its brand mix includes Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary products for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest primarily concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

 

