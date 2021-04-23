 Skip to main content

Regions Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 320.00% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,604,000,000 up by 13.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Regions Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rf/mediaframe/44682/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $22.61

Company's 52-week low was at $8.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.90%

Company Profile

Regions Financial is a regional bank headquartered in Alabama, with branches primarily in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. Regions primarily provides traditional commercial and retail banking and also offers mortgage services, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, insurance, and trust services.

 

