Recap: AZZ Q4 Earnings

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.91% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $195,629,000 declined by 20.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $207,070,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.45 and $2.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $835,000,000 and $935,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.azz.com/events/azz-4th-quarter-fy2021-earnings-release/?occurrence=2021-04-23

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $56.74

Company's 52-week low was at $26.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.83%

Company Overview

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Energy and Metal Coating. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications. This segment's product portfolio comprises switchgear, electrical enclosures, bus ducts, explosion proof, and other equipment and services. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the American domestic market.