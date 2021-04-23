Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 766.67% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
Revenue of $59,926,000 decreased by 0.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,850,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 23, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjtipq2q
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $41.99
Company's 52-week low was at $23.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.39%
Company Description
Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage, equity lending, wealth management & trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.
