Southside Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 766.67% year over year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $59,926,000 decreased by 0.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,850,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjtipq2q

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.99

Company's 52-week low was at $23.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.39%

Company Description

Southside Bancshares Inc is a financial institution offering financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It provides various services such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage, equity lending, wealth management & trust, and brokerage. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interest income, gains on sales of assets, and fee income.