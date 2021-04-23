 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2021 4:51am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion before the opening bell. Honeywell shares rose 0.2% to $229.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 guidance. However, the company issued weak earnings forecast for the second quarter. Intel shares dropped 2.8% to $60.85 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to have earned $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. American Express shares gained 0.2% to $147.49 in pre-market trading.

  • Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it expects Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.45 to $1.75 per share, on sales of $2.7 billion to $3 billion. Seagate shares fell 2.1% to $82.30 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion before the opening bell. Kimberly Clark shares slipped 0.1% to $140.32 in pre-market trading.

