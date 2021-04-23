Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $32.84 million.

• First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $181.47 million.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $492.55 million.

• Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $314.78 million.

• Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• American Express (NYSE:AXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.17 billion.

• Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $207.07 million.

• Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $8.09 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $59.85 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.