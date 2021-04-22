Recap: Associated Banc Q1 Earnings

Shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 107.14% over the past year to $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $271,245,000 decreased by 9.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $262,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Associated Banc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Associated Banc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144148

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.95

52-week low: $11.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.82%

Company Overview

Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.