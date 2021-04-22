FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.55% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $2,700,000,000 rose by 1.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

FirstEnergy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FirstEnergy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.64

52-week low: $22.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.73%

Company Profile

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.