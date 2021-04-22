Recap: Employers Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.71% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $163,600,000 up by 28.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $160,960,000.

Outlook

Employers Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Employers Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.66

52-week low: $25.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.44%

Company Overview

Employers Holdings Inc provides workers' compensation insurance, primarily to small businesses in low- to medium hazard industries. Its customers are employers, and the insurance premiums that those employers pay accounts for more than 90% of total company revenue. Substantially all of the remaining revenue is generated through investments. The company operates exclusively in the United States, and it generates more than half of its business in California. By industry, the company has the most exposure to restaurants, which account for roughly a fourth of the total premiums the company earns.