Recap: National Bank Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 72.00% over the past year to $0.86, which beat the estimate of $0.70.

Revenue of $78,582,000 up by 6.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,650,000.

Looking Ahead

National Bank Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $43.21

52-week low: $21.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.22%

Company Overview

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company. It provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment.