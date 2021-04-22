Skechers USA: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.54% over the past year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.46.

Revenue of $1,428,000,000 rose by 14.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,340,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.40 and $0.50.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,450,000,000 and $1,500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144323

Price Action

52-week high: $45.42

Company's 52-week low was at $22.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.79%

Company Overview

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments include Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the International Wholesale segment.