 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sign Of Summer? Pool, Leslie's Trade Higher After Big Earnings Beat

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Sign Of Summer? Pool, Leslie's Trade Higher After Big Earnings Beat

Leslie’s Inc (NASDAQ: LESL), which operates as Leslie’s Swimming Pool Supplies, is trading up 4% at $26.72.

What Happened: Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL), one of Leslie’s competitors, on Thursday morning reported an earnings beat, which could indicate strong signs for the swimming pool industry as we head into summer.

Pool reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.06 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $823.89 million.

Pool's stock is up 6.6% to $411.41.

Why It's Important: More industrial pools are buying cleaning and maintenance supplies as we near warmer weather. In addition, many homebuilders throughout the country are adding pools into new homes, thus increasing the demand for pool supplies.

Benzinga CEO and Founder Jason Raznick pitched Leslie's as one of his favorite outdoor recovery stock picks this week on Benzinga’s "Power Hour" and "PreMarket Prep" shows.

“Leslie’s Pool Supplies, that would be the one,” Raznick said Friday on the "PreMarket Prep" show. “I think pools will do very well come summer. I own calls and the stock... it is a medium to large position for me.”

Watch Raznick's stock pitch here:

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POOL + LESL)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Pool: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Why Leslies Could Be A Great Outdoor Stock Play Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com