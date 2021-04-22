Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1500.00% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $1,367,000,000 rose by 18.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Outlook

Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444169&tp_key=7e9cfb4b49

Technicals

52-week high: $16.91

52-week low: $6.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.99%

Company Overview

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.