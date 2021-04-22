Recap: Safehold Q1 Earnings

Shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 11.11% year over year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.33.

Revenue of $43,507,000 rose by 8.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $43,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2yx5zwke

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $84.99

Company's 52-week low was at $45.02

Price action over last quarter: down 14.23%

Company Overview

Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground leases. The ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.