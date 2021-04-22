Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1046.67% year over year to ($1.72), which beat the estimate of ($1.85).

Revenue of $2,052,000,000 decreased by 51.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,070,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Southwest Airlines hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/luv/mediaframe/44394/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.75

Company's 52-week low was at $22.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.33%

Company Profile

Southwest Airlines is the largest domestic carrier in the United States, as measured by the number of originating passengers boarded. Southwest operates over 700 aircraft in an all-Boeing 737 fleet. Despite expanding into longer routes and business travel, the airline still specializes in short-haul leisure flights, using a point-to-point network. Southwest operates a low-cost carrier business model.