Recap: Valero Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 608.82% over the past year to ($1.73), which beat the estimate of ($1.89).

Revenue of $20,806,000,000 decreased by 5.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,650,000,000.

Guidance

Valero Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Valero Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/valero/mediaframe/44256/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.39

52-week low: $35.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.36%

Company Profile

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 14 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 14 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.7 billion gallons of ethanol a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 275 million gallons per year of renewable diesel.