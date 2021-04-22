Recap: MarketAxess Q1 Earnings
Shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 7.65% over the past year to $2.11, which missed the estimate of $2.12.
Revenue of $195,464,000 higher by 15.67% year over year, which beat the estimate of $193,100,000.
Outlook
MarketAxess Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4m9gfia5
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $606.45
52-week low: $407.97
Price action over last quarter: down 2.48%
Company Description
MarketAxess Holdings Inc is a United States-based company engaged in operating an electronic trading platform. The platform enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using patented trading technology. It also provides related data, analytics, compliance tools, and post-trade services. The key trading products are U.S. High-Grade Corporate Bonds, Emerging Markets Bonds, U.S. Crossover and High-Yield Bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. Agency Bonds, Municipal Bonds and others. The business operations of the company carried in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.
