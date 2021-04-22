Snap-on: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 34.62% year over year to $3.50, which beat the estimate of $3.06.
Revenue of $1,025,000,000 higher by 20.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $930,900,000.
Outlook
Snap-on hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Snap-on hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xong3m6k
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $238.10
Company's 52-week low was at $108.78
Price action over last quarter: Up 28.00%
Company Profile
Snap-on Inc is a manufacturer of premium tools and software for professional technicians. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that serve auto technicians who purchase tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees bear significant risk, as they must invest as much as $375,000 in the van, inventory, and software. At the same time, franchisees extend personal credit directly to technicians on an individual tool basis. Snap-on currently operates three segments-Repair systems and information Group, Commercial and industrial Group, and Snap-on Tools Group-which accounted for 30%, 30%, and 40%, respectively, of its $3.6 billion 2020 manufacturing revenue.
