First American Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:24am   Comments
Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 54.72% over the past year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.33.

Revenue of $2,026,000,000 up by 43.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,790,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First American Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.firstam.com%2F&eventid=3081535&sessionid=1&key=C93E433947BDCC410EC31B26F50EB52D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $62.02

Company's 52-week low was at $39.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.80%

Company Overview

First American Financial is a financial services business providing insurance through two segments: title insurance and related services and specialty insurance. Title insurance and related services includes real estate insurance, property closing services, third-party handling of real estate funds (escrow), risk mitigation, real estate data products, and related real estate transaction services. The title insurance sector serves residential and commercial deals. Specialty insurance includes property insurance policies, casualty insurance policies, and home warranties. Nearly all the company's revenue comes from the title insurance and related services segment in the United States.

 

