Sonoco Products: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4.26% over the past year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $1,353,000,000 higher by 3.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $3.60.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ufih866w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $65.60

52-week low: $42.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.64%

Company Description

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.

 

