Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 29.82% over the past year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $288,500,000 declined by 10.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $306,820,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.65 and $4.15.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,360,000,000 and $1,410,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m3yyzkdz

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $166.14

52-week low: $27.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.40%

Company Description

Chart Industries Inc is a independent global manufacturer of engineered equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company's operating segments consist of Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair Service & Leasing. It derives majority of the revenue from the Cryo Tank Solutions which has principal operations in the United States, Europe and Asia and primarily serves the geographic regions of the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia, supplies bulk, microbulk and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.