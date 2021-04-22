BankUnited: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 421.21% year over year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $226,536,000 higher by 11.12% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $227,490,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4szef7et

Price Action

52-week high: $50.70

Company's 52-week low was at $13.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.48%

Company Overview

BankUnited Inc is a bank holding company with one wholly owned subsidiary, BankUnited. The bank provides a full range of banking services through banking centers located primarily throughout Florida, as well as New York City. BankUnited is a commercially focused regional bank focusing on small and middle-market businesses, but also provides certain commercial lending and deposit products on a national platform. It has historically grown through organic growth. BankUnited was established by a group of investors who acquired the assets and most of the liabilities of its predecessor from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The group recapitalized BankUnited with an investment of over $900 million. Most of its revenue comprises net interest income derived mostly from loans.