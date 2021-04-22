Recap: WNS Q4 Earnings
Shares of WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) fell 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 13.41% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.69.
Revenue of $228,300,000 decreased by 3.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $227,530,000.
Looking Ahead
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.98 and $3.21.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $945,000,000 and $997,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qka4evo8
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $78.07
Company's 52-week low was at $38.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.38%
Company Overview
WNS (Holdings) Ltd is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services, offering comprehensive data, voice, analytical and business transformation services with a blended onshore, nearshore and offshore delivery model. The company has two reportable segments namely WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It generates maximum revenue from WNS Global BPM segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the US and also has a presence in the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa and Rest of the world.
