Herc Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 938.46% year over year to $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $453,800,000 rose by 4.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $417,230,000.

Outlook

Herc Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hri/mediaframe/44058/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $110.03

Company's 52-week low was at $18.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.54%

Company Overview

Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016. It is currently the third- largest equipment rental company in North America, after United Rentals and Sunbelt Rentals, with 3% market share. It serves construction customers, the environmental sector, industrial entities, and entertainment production companies. During much of its 50-plus-year history, the company has rented equipment to its customers for intermittent use. Herc Holdings' strategy now offers to industrial customers long-term rental schemes, where Herc maintains its own staff at the customer site. In 2019, Herc Holdings' fleet included $3.8 billion of equipment at original cost. Annual companywide revenue was approximately $2 billion, including $1.7 billion in equipment rentals.