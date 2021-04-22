Recap: Cadence Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 730.00% over the past year to $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $186,444,000 decreased by 1.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $181,260,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cade/mediaframe/44340/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $23.88

52-week low: $4.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.54%

Company Overview

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking and mortgage financial services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. Its operating segment includes Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Banking segment. Its Banking Segment includes Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, and Private Banking lines of business. The Financial Services Segment includes the Trust, Retail Brokerage, and Investment Services lines of business.