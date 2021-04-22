Insteel Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 216.67% year over year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $138,999,000 higher by 20.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $126,710,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bkshhsjq

Price Action

52-week high: $38.96

Company's 52-week low was at $13.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.37%

Company Overview

Insteel Industries Inc manufactures steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. It manufactures and markets PC strand and welded wire reinforcement, including ESM, concrete pipe reinforcement, and standard welded wire reinforcement. The company's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction. Its concrete reinforcing products consist of two product lines: PC strand and WWR. Insteel generates its geographical revenue from the United States.