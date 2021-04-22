 Skip to main content

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 6:00am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on existing home sales and the index of leading economic indicators for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for April is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22 points to 33,994.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 5 points at 4,159.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 13 points to 13,906.25.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 31,862,400 with around 569,400 deaths. India reported a total of at least 15,930,770 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 14,122,790 cases.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $64.84 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $64.84 a barrel. US crude oil inventories increased 0.594 million barrels in the April 16th week, compared to a 5.889 million drop in the earlier period, the Energy Information Administration said Wednesday. The EIA’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.8% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.5%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.7%, German DAX 30 gained 0.5% while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%. Italy's industrial sales increased 0.2% in February following a revised 2.6% rise in January. French manufacturing climate indicator climbed to 104 in April from a revised reading of 99 in March. Eurozone’s government deficit to GDP ratio climbed to 7.2% in 2020 compared to 0.6% in 2019.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.38%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.23% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.47%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%, while India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.8%. Retail sales in Australia increased 1.4% month-over-month in March, while the Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index increased 0.38% in March.

 

Breaking News

  • Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings guidance.
  • Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is planning to prolong production halt at five of its North American manufacturing facilities indicating the ongoing global semiconductor shortage is worsening, The Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
  • Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Sony Group Corporation’s (NYSE: SONY) Sony Pictures Entertainment said they have entered into a multi-year content licensing deal that will give Disney U.S. streaming and television rights for “Spider-Man” and other upcoming Sony movies after their initial runs on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

