5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $42.69 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares fell 0.1% to $30.08 in pre-market trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY21 earnings guidance. Whirlpool shares gained 1.6% to $238.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $17.86 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intel shares rose 0.3% to $63.88 in pre-market trading.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. Discover Financial shares climbed 3.7% to $102.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion before the opening bell. D. R. Horton shares gained 1.3% to $94.50 in pre-market trading.
