Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.85 million.

• Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.06 million.

• Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion.

• Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.63 per share on revenue of $785.58 million.

• Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $62.54 million.

• Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $34.13 million.

• D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.

• East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $354.11 million.

• Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $129.94 million.

• Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $61.36 million.

• Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $417.23 million.

• Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.

• Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $930.90 million.

• 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $82.98 million.

• Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $174.91 million.

• HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $13.64 billion.

• Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $43.02 million.

• S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $86.02 million.

• Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $426.40 million.

• American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.30 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion.

• Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.04 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $823.89 million.

• Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $130.62 million.

• AT&T (NYSE:T) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $42.69 billion.

• American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $778.20 million.

• Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.51 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $227.49 million.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $2.64 billion.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $445.00 million.

• Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $320.27 million.

• Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $126.71 million.

• LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.

• MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $193.10 million.

• SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $108.72 million.

• Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.76 million.

• Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $181.26 million.

• Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.89 per share on revenue of $18.65 billion.

• Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.

• Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.

• Dow (NYSE:DOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion.

• Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $306.82 million.

• PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $226.53 million.

• Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.31 million.

• TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $737.62 million.

• WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $227.53 million.

• Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $649.76 million.

• KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SAP (NYSE:SAP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $287.09 million.

• Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $102.90 million.

• Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $706.21 million.

• Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $161.12 million.

• Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $260.93 million.

• Celanese (NYSE:CE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $66.06 million.

• CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $32.15 million.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $160.96 million.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $39.24 million.

• Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $69.81 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $26.13 million.

• National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $76.65 million.

• Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.83 million.

• Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $743.01 million.

• U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $449.11 million.

• World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $255.03 million.

• Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $262.58 million.

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $83.68 million.

• Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $17.86 billion.

• Knowles (NYSE:KN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $200.10 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $687.91 million.

• Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $86.71 million.

• VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $323.45 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $124.79 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $43.81 million.

• County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $205.12 million.

• DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $58.30 million.

• Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $25.80 million.

• Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $974.48 million.

• First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $157.26 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $121.02 million.

• First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $23.57 million.

• Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $257.66 million.

• People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $493.95 million.

• Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $35.21 million.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $477.28 million.

• Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $82.75 million.

• SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.47 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

 

