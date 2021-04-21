SLM: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 124.05% year over year to $1.77, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $331,114,000 declined by 17.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $322,350,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.95 and $3.15.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $19.59

Company's 52-week low was at $6.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.65%

Company Profile

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.